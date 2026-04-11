“Crossing With Caution: Using Flags May Increase Safety In The Rivertowns”

April 11, 2026

This story is part of a series written by students in local rivertown schools

Niva Pandya–

On a recent trip to St. Augustine, Florida, a small, historic town much like ours, I noticed that locals were using bright orange flags to signal that they were crossing the road. The flags were placed in white baskets on the poles at crosswalks for people to use, especially younger children and older adults.

In a crowded area such as ours, this could be an innovative and cost-effective way to provide a simple tool for the public. These flags sets cost about $150-to-$200. One study found the flags were better at stopping cars than flashing lights. Seattle tried them and wasn’t sure if they helped, but still allowed residents to put up their own.

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Route 9, the road that Sleepy Hollow High School sits on, was named the second most dangerous road in the state, with 44 fatalities in the last five years, according to a study by the insurance group iSelect. Several of those deaths have been right here in the rivertowns. In late 2023 Nelida Distante, 82, died crossing Route 9 at McKeel Avenue, and Patrick Kennedy, 79, died walking across Route 9 at 119.

Around 80,000 residents moved from the New York metropolitan area after the Covid 19 pandemic. This, in turn, has led to severe overcrowding, slower travel on local roads, and safety hazards for families with school‑aged children who are traveling to and from school and other locations. Additionally, according to Basch, Keegan, and Spada, a personal injury lawfirm, increased crowding in the Hudson Valley has heightened dangers for pedestrians, with high-risk areas in cities like Newburgh, Middletown and Kiryas Joel experiencing significant injury crashes.

Traffic congestion, combined with narrow, winding roads and high-speed driving, has made crossing streets treacherous, leading to increased pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. Since COVID‑19, more parents are driving children to school rather than using buses, which may not be a feasible alternative for some families who would otherwise have their children traverse busy streets or risk taking crowded buses. This creates severe congestion; according to Education Week, 38 percent of school leaders agree that these traffic patterns threaten student safety.

With increasing foot traffic comes a greater need for public safety measures. For years our communities have been studying how to make our streets–especially Route 9–safer through programs like Safe Streets. Since 2017 our villages–Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow–have been crafting ways to fix it through the Route 9 Active Plan. Until all that is done, could something as simple as a bucket with big orange flags help out the RiverTowns.

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