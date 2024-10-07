October 7, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Local Land Trust Honors “Open Space Heroes”
October 7, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- On a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, dozens of environmental activists from Irvington and surrounding villages gathered at the...Read More
Crepuscular
October 7, 2024
CREPUSCULAR: Going out on a liminal By Krista Madsen– Ever since Flannery O’Connor packed so much meaning onto the toilet stall in...Read More
The Irvington Theater Is Back In Business
October 5, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- After nearly five years, the 122-year-old Irvington Theater will reopen this fall. It’s a momentous occasion that...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses
October 5, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south,...Read More
Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday
October 4, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For the last 30 years, Support Connection has offered free and confidential emotional, social and educational support...Read More
Local School Districts Fare Well in Nationwide Ranking
October 3, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Five local school districts all earned high marks in a recent national ranking that reviewed districts in...Read More
Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours
October 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for...Read More
TB Ward’s ‘Professional Human’ Introspective Hybrid Art/Music Show Debuts at UpStream Gallery in Hastings
October 1, 2024
By W.B. King-- Twenty years ago, while living in Brooklyn, artist and musician TB Ward and his wife, Ruth, were...Read More
Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist
September 30, 2024
It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your...Read More
Howling Fantods
September 30, 2024
HOWLING FANTODS: A compendium of irritable unrest By Krista Madsen– Some people get a lyric stuck in their head, me, I get...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.