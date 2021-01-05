COVID Update: Virus Vs. Vaccine. The Race is On

January 5, 2021

Barrett Seaman

It was pretty much a given that, sooner or later, the super-contagious mutation of the coronavirus would find its way to New York State, but it did this weekend—in Saratoga Springs, where a man in his sixties tested positive with the strain that the Wadsworth Laboratories confirmed was the same strain that has now put the United Kingdom on an all-but-complete lockdown.

And it did so, with, as it has in the three other U.S. states with dueling footnotes, a patient that has had no recent history of travel abroad (worrisome because the new strain appears to be 70% more transferable) and with a diagnosis that is no more virulent symptomatically than the strains we have become used to (less worrisome).

It was, however, not a given that this news would come alongside other news that the infection rates in the state, as in the nation as a whole, continue to rise in the wake of the holidays. More worrisome, it would come just as the promised distribution of COVID vaccine in the state was falling short of expectations.

The efficiency of the vaccines that has been delivered (a problem in itself) has been uneven. The governor praised New York Presbyterian Healthcare, including Lawrence and Hudson Valley Hospitals, which has delivered almost all of the vaccines delivered to recipients, and Northwell Health, including Phelps, which has inoculated about two-thirds of the doses delivered to them. Elsewhere in the state, the delivery has been lower.

Frustrated, Cuomo has threatened to fine inefficient hospitals $100,000 and shift their vaccine responsibilities to other healthcare systems. In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer was quick to note in his Monday briefing that the county does not have the authority to interfere in the distribution plan which is run by the state. The county, Latimer said, was doing what it could to work with the distribution plan which is managed by the Westchester Medical Center.

The frustrations with vaccine delivery come at a time when the post-holiday surge in infections are coming true. The county had, as of Monday, 9.389 active cases, up 1,400 in only a week. Just in the last week, 31 county residents have died. Hospitalizations as of Saturday had risen from 392 a week earlier to 455.

Hovering over all these numbers is when we, as individuals, will be eligible to get the vaccine—whether from Pfizer or Moderna, or in a full or a half dose. In his briefing Monday, Latimer reiterated the hierarchy established by the state. Although no dates can be assigned to when those eligible can be vaccinated, it’s worth repeating:

Phase One Covid Vaccine Recipients:

High-risk health care workers (i.e. hospital and emergency room workers, ICU staff and pulmonary department staff)

Long-term care facility staff who interact with patients and the most at-risk long-term care facility patients

Phase Two Covid Vaccine Recipients:

First responders

Teachers and school staff

Public health workers

Essential frontline workers that regularly interact with the public

Individuals in the general population deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions

Other long-term care facility patients and those living in congregate settings

Phase Three Covid Vaccine Recipients:

Individuals over 65 years of age

Individuals under 65 years of age with high-risk comorbidities and health conditions

Phase Four Covid Vaccine Recipients:

All other essential workers

Phase Five Covid Vaccine Recipients:

Healthy adults and children

For more information about the vaccines and their distribution in New York, visit: www.ny.gov/vaccine