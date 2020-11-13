COVID Update: Trouble in Sleepy Hollow

November 13, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

With the numbers up everywhere across the nation, it is not surprising to see them climb locally. “COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” remarked Governor Cuomo in his Thursday briefing. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions.”

It would seem that more action is needed in particular in Sleepy Hollow—both in the village itself, where, according to figures taken from the county map, there were 40 active cases, and in the school system, where 50 infections have accumulated among students, faculty and staff.

According to the New York State Department of Education’s dashboard, as of this week, there were 38 infected students and 12 members of the faculty or staff throughout the district’s five schools. The largest number were related to the junior-senior high school complex.

By comparison, Irvington had five students and one staff member, and Dobbs Ferry had five students and four staff or faculty cases.

Efforts to get an explanation from officials at the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow school district have so far been unsuccessful, but according to the county’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Sherlita Amler, the jump in cases at Sleepy Hollow High School stems from a couple of Halloween parties attended by students. “A number of people got sick within a couple of days.” She noted, however, that because the junior-senior high school is operating entirely on remote learning, “it is not coming out of the school itself.”

In Irvington, District Superintendent Dr. Kris Harrison allowed that “we have been fortunate that when positive cases have surfaced, due to the timing of when an individual became ill and the days they were present in school for learning (hybrid attendance), we have not had to close a school. However, I understand that this could change at any time.”

Asked what he knew about the spike in his community, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray said, “I really can’t pinpoint why cases may be spiking in our Village other than to just broadly note that cases are rising everywhere.”

Added Dr. Amler: “If you look at the map everybody took a bump up.”