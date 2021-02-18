COVID News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

• Bookmarks: 8

Hoping for a "pop up" vaccine site near you
February 18, 2021

By Barrett Seaman

Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a medical team shows up, sets up shop and invites the neighbors in for a shot. Residents of the village or neighborhood can just drop by and get a first dose of the COVID vaccine and an appointment somewhere for the second. No rigamarole, no scouring the internet for a chance appointment somewhere upstate.

Advertisement
Hud Indy Ad - Urgent Care

Many of these pop-up sites have been here in Westchester, including Peekskill, Yonkers and most recently Port Chester. All of them, so far, were at one time or another designated as a micro-cluster hot spot, which makes sense.

So why not one in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow? Like Peekskill and Yonkers, up until a few weeks ago, the inner villages of the combined communities were designated as a Yellow Zone. In fact, according to data collected by former Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell, Sleepy Hollow alone had the highest cumulative COVID positivity rate of any municipality in the county.

Bothered by what seems an oversight, village officials began asking around to see what they had to do to be considered for one. They learned that decisions about what communities got pop-up sites were being determined in Albany and that there appeared to be no formal process for getting on the short list.

The result is an attention-getting campaign. On Thursday, the two villages launched a Survey Monkey, asking people to state whether or not they’re interested in getting a vaccine or had one, along with basic data like age and ethnicity. “We hope that we can use the data from this survey to advocate for pop-up vaccination sites here in Tarrytown / Sleepy Hollow,” wrote Tarrytown Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel in an accompanying email.

The survey is still open and can be accessed at: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/vaccination-survey-tarrytown-sleepy-hollow

The invitation to take the survey went out just after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. By 5:00, well over 500 responses had come in—the vast majority of them (84%) from Tarrytown residents.

Feel free to share the survey with friends—especially if they live in Sleepy Hollow, where the need for vaccinations is arguably greater.

Share the News!
Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

February 18, 2021
On Thurs­day evening, Gov­er­nor Cuomo is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment: “The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Read More
Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, Feb. 19 on Stanley Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, just...
Read More
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a...
Read More
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...
Read More
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...
Read More
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....
Read More
Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...
Read More
Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

February 13, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...
Read More
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
284 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *