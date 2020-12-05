COVID-19
News

COVID Update: The Post-Thanksgiving Bump

• Bookmarks: 1

December 5, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

The results of all that family fellowship and travel that go with Thanksgiving took a while to appear in the data, but by week’s end, it was beginning to show its ugly face. The positivity rate in the seven-county Hudson Valley region was 6.9% by Friday, December 4th. Westchester County yielded 758 new cases.

Advertisement
Hud Indy Ad - Urgent Care

The number of micro-clusters that are the object of more intense scrutiny and tighter restrictions kept growing—particularly in Westchester. For weeks, only Portchester was singled out—first as a Yellow, then as an Orange Zone. As of this weekend, six of the statewide total of 29 clusters are in Westchester.

The positivity rate in the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Yellow Zone has been tamed somewhat from its high of 8.47% the week of November 8-14. It has settled to a 6.22% level—certainly less alarming than what is happening up-river in Peekskill, where the rate was 10.51%.

There have been no egregious spikes to account for the increase—no big parties, no school outbreaks. “What’s troubling,” said Governor Cuomo, “is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings.” That would be Thanksgiving, and we have not felt the full brunt of it yet.

 

Share the News!
COVID Update: The Post-Thanksgiving Bump

COVID Update: The Post-Thanksgiving Bump

December 5, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— The results of all that family fellowship and travel that go with Thanksgiving took a while to...
Read More
December News – Tarrytown Environmental Council

December News – Tarrytown Environmental Council

December 5, 2020
  NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL DECEMBER 2020 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Read More
The Bakehouse of Tarrytown – A Rare Gem

The Bakehouse of Tarrytown – A Rare Gem

December 5, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- When Liv Hansen and Luiz Silva opened their new bakery at the historic Tarrytown train station on...
Read More
Villages’ Tree Lighting Events to be Shown Virtually

Villages’ Tree Lighting Events to be Shown Virtually

December 4, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Annual Christmas tree lighting moments will become a virtual festivity in the rivertown villages this holiday season....
Read More
Children of the Pandemic

Children of the Pandemic

December 4, 2020
Exploring the challenges and coping strategies of the world’s youngest learners Logan Schiciano, November 20, 2020 The initial thrill of...
Read More
COVID-19 Update: Ribbons of Remembrance

COVID-19 Update: Ribbons of Remembrance

December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Interfaith prayers were said, solemn speeches read. Bagpipers from the Pipes & Drums Corps of the Police...
Read More
Hometown Boy Makes Good—Being Funny—in Arizona

Hometown Boy Makes Good—Being Funny—in Arizona

December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Let’s put our hands together for Eric Bernal, from Sleepy Hollow, New York. That’s the way Eric...
Read More
COVID-19 Testing Available for Tarrytown Residents

COVID-19 Testing Available for Tarrytown Residents

December 3, 2020
Westchester County has partnered with the Westchester Medical Center to provide testing to communities in Yellow Zones. Westchester Medical Center has immediate...
Read More
State to Spend $1.3 Million Re-Paving Broadway in Tarrytown

State to Spend $1.3 Million Re-Paving Broadway in Tarrytown

December 3, 2020
By Barret Seaman— One small piece of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $357 million statewide roadway infrastructure program, announced on October 23rd,...
Read More
With Sleepy Hollow’s Endorsement, Route 9 Bike Path Plan Moves Forward

With Sleepy Hollow’s Endorsement, Route 9 Bike Path Plan Moves Forward

December 1, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— With a 7-0 vote at its November 24th board meeting, the trustees of Sleepy Hollow joined four...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
56 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *