COVID Update: The Post-Thanksgiving Bump

December 5, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

The results of all that family fellowship and travel that go with Thanksgiving took a while to appear in the data, but by week’s end, it was beginning to show its ugly face. The positivity rate in the seven-county Hudson Valley region was 6.9% by Friday, December 4th. Westchester County yielded 758 new cases.

The number of micro-clusters that are the object of more intense scrutiny and tighter restrictions kept growing—particularly in Westchester. For weeks, only Portchester was singled out—first as a Yellow, then as an Orange Zone. As of this weekend, six of the statewide total of 29 clusters are in Westchester.

The positivity rate in the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Yellow Zone has been tamed somewhat from its high of 8.47% the week of November 8-14. It has settled to a 6.22% level—certainly less alarming than what is happening up-river in Peekskill, where the rate was 10.51%.

There have been no egregious spikes to account for the increase—no big parties, no school outbreaks. “What’s troubling,” said Governor Cuomo, “is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings.” That would be Thanksgiving, and we have not felt the full brunt of it yet.