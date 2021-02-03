COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

February 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The first few days of February will be remembered as the time the coronavirus met with Orlena, the name given the winter storm that dumped up to two feet of snow on the region. One of the storm’s more lasting effects was in forcing the temporary closure of the state-run vaccination centers across the Metropolitan New York area, including the County Center.

Advertisement

The approximately 2,400 residents with appointments at the County Center on either Monday or Tuesday were assured that they will be notified by text or e-mail of new appointments sometime in the future. Appointments for Wednesday were not affected.

For those who nailed down appointments further afield, most of the upstate vaccine sites suffered only two-hour delays, which would have affected travel time to Binghamton, Albany or Utica, but no cancellations.

Other than a shutdown of virtually everything else in the area while the storm bulled its way across the region for more than a day-and-a-half, that was the worst of the damage it caused. There were plenty of road mishaps, including a tractor-trailer that turned over on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, but power outages were far fewer than they were in the December snowstorm. A few more than a thousand customers across Con Ed’s entire Metro territory—none in the rivertowns—were without electricity as of Tuesday evening—a fraction of the outages last December 12th.

The big difference was the wind, or lack thereof. Initial forecasts warned of gusts up to 45 miles per hour, but if they actually reached that speed, it wasn’t in these parts. Snow in lesser amounts continued Tuesday night and is expected to trickle on and off for a few days.

In the meantime, back on the COVID front, predictions were of a happier sort. The governor announced that the federal supply of vaccine to the state would increase by 20% for the next three weeks—up from the original bump from the Biden administration of 16%. In addition to restocking the state-run sites and hospital systems, the larger deliveries will bring in pharmacies that will get about 30,000 doses aimed at 65-and-older residents.