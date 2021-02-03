COVID News
Top News

COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

• Bookmarks: 5

A two-day postponement at the Westchester County Center
February 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The first few days of February will be remembered as the time the coronavirus met with Orlena, the name given the winter storm that dumped up to two feet of snow on the region. One of the storm’s more lasting effects was in forcing the temporary closure of the state-run vaccination centers across the Metropolitan New York area, including the County Center.

Advertisement
Hud Indy Ad - Urgent Care

The approximately 2,400 residents with appointments at the County Center on either Monday or Tuesday were assured that they will be notified by text or e-mail of new appointments sometime in the future. Appointments for Wednesday were not affected.

For those who nailed down appointments further afield, most of the upstate vaccine sites suffered only two-hour delays, which would have affected travel time to Binghamton, Albany or Utica, but no cancellations.

Other than a shutdown of virtually everything else in the area while the storm bulled its way across the region for more than a day-and-a-half, that was the worst of the damage it caused. There were plenty of road mishaps, including a tractor-trailer that turned over on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, but power outages were far fewer than they were in the December snowstorm. A few more than a thousand customers across Con Ed’s entire Metro territory—none in the rivertowns—were without electricity as of Tuesday evening—a fraction of the outages last December 12th.

The big difference was the wind, or lack thereof. Initial forecasts warned of gusts up to 45 miles per hour, but if they actually reached that speed, it wasn’t in these parts. Snow in lesser amounts continued Tuesday night and is expected to trickle on and off for a few days.

In the meantime, back on the COVID front, predictions were of a happier sort. The governor announced that the federal supply of vaccine to the state would increase by 20% for the next three weeks—up from the original bump from the Biden administration of 16%. In addition to restocking the state-run sites and hospital systems, the larger deliveries will bring in pharmacies that will get about 30,000 doses aimed at 65-and-older residents.

Share the News!
COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

February 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The first few days of February will be remembered as the time the coronavirus met with Orlena,...
Read More
Weather Update for Tarrytown, Irvington

Weather Update for Tarrytown, Irvington

February 2, 2021
Reverse 911 update from the Village of Tarrytown, 11 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021: * Recycling is cancelled Wednesday, Feb...
Read More
Irvington Adjusts to Snowstorm Conditions

Irvington Adjusts to Snowstorm Conditions

February 1, 2021
Garbage pickup for Tuesday, February 2 is cancelled due to the snow storm. Village offices will be closed, including the...
Read More
Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency

Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency

February 1, 2021
The Village has upgraded our snow emergency to a full state of emergency, given the ongoing conditions of the storm,...
Read More
State, County Declare State of Emergency

State, County Declare State of Emergency

February 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With snow falling relentlessly at a rate that intermittently reaches three inches an hour, both Governor Andrew...
Read More
County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month

County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month

February 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the kickoff of February as Black History Month. “Each year we...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Reform Process Continues

Tarrytown Police Reform Process Continues

January 31, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown continues to work towards fulfillment of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring police jurisdictions in the...
Read More
Big Snow Is Coming To The Rivertowns. Here’s How To Prepare

Big Snow Is Coming To The Rivertowns. Here’s How To Prepare

January 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- This one looks like the real deal. The storm that has been rolling across the continent for...
Read More
COVID Update: Love Is In The Air

COVID Update: Love Is In The Air

January 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers have been getting marginally better across the state, which had a positivity rate on Friday...
Read More
Mondaire Jones Co-Sponsors SALT Repeal

Mondaire Jones Co-Sponsors SALT Repeal

January 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Congressional neophyte Mondaire Jones (NY 17) has jumped out of the gate quickly in Washington. Less than...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
97 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *