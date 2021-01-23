COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine

January 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on paper. The governor’s web page still declares, “The COVID-19 Vaccine is Here,” but the governor himself acknowledged that while the 13 state-run vaccination sites, plus the hospitals and county health departments authorized to inoculate healthcare and other frontline workers, had put all but 28,000 doses from the original shipment into people’s arms as of this morning, the injection rate has been 80,000-a-day. At that rate, the remaining doses wouldn’t make it through the afternoon.

The Westchester County Center alone has injected nearly 10,000 residents to date—a rate of about 1,100-a-day, according to County Executive George Latimer, speaking on Thursday. Whether that pace—or any pace—will pick back up again depends on if and when resupplies come. Governor Cuomo said a new batch of 250,400 doses was expected to be delivered, starting Friday, but no official has been confident enough to say if that is actually happening. “We have the needles ready. We have the physical locations ready,” said Latimer. “What we need is the vaccine.”

Many in the rivertowns suspect it’s not that simple. There is plenty of evidence that the state-devised system, notwithstanding Washington’s surprise opening last week of eligibility to anyone 65 and older, is a stumbling block itself. There is no centralized web site that can take an applicant through the entire process, from signing up to getting an appointment to getting a shot. Only two of the 13 state-run vaccination sites offer any appointments, and some are taking them back because of uncertainty about delivery. Cuomo acknowledged that there is no prioritization plan beyond the initial four categories—one that would, for example, allow a 64-year-old to get in ahead of a 24-year-old. There is no waiting list at any of the sites, let alone a centralized waiting list.

As a result, people are logging on repeatedly, hoping to find a random opening somewhere, going through hospital systems, like Northwell or Columbia, or traveling out of state. More than seven million New Yorkers are chasing 250,000 doses and are likely to continue to do so for weeks to come. The commercial pharmacy chains, Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens, are set to deliver shots to the general public but don’t know when they will get the vaccine to deliver.

The most in need and the most likely ill-equipped to navigate the vaccine labyrinth are seniors, and local governments are reaching out to help them—if they can. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner had the idea of recruiting folks to help seniors. He put out a call for “COVID Angels” to assist local seniors a little over a week ago. “We have over 150 volunteers,” he reported Friday evening, “and a very hard-working executive committee. We have over 2,800 calls that we plan to make starting next week.”

At the county level, George Latimer says his Seniors Program & Services Department has taken “an all-hands on deck approach,” with staff prepared to help both seniors and senior caregivers through the process. The department has an information and assistance phone line available to help seniors, available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 914-813-6300.

Meanwhile, the wolf is still at the door. While the infection rate county-wide appears to be flattening, with hospitalizations dipping somewhat from previous weeks, there were 924 new cases in Westchester from Thursday into Friday. For the first time, Tarrytown topped 200 cases, surpassing Sleepy Hollow as the hotbed for COVID in the rivertowns. Two cases of the new and highly transmissible UK variant of the virus have now been reported in the county.

All eyes turn to Washington in hopes that the Biden pledge to deliver 100 million doses in 100 days actually happens and that Westchester gets its piece of the action. Nothing, right now, is certain.