COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

December 21, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus cases in every municipality in the county, we have good news and bad news. The bad news first: County Executive George Latimer decided last week to stop publishing the map five days a week because he was not confident that the numbers were accurate or timely.

The data come from a shared file put together by the State Department of Health. Information from local hospitals goes first to Albany, where it is aggregated and sent back to the individual county health departments, which in turn extrapolate from the numbers to determine what changes have taken place in a given municipality. If the data has not been updated, the math will be wrong.

So instead, the county will post a tracking map directly linked to the state tracking system. “What we will be doing is providing a map that you can link onto directly any time you want, rather than waiting for a daily preparation,” said Latimer “You will see a map of Westchester County that will be color-coded…and you will find out information about total cases and active cases… I believe it will also give information on capacities of various hospitals.

“What it will not tell you—and this is what we’re asking the state to provide us with—is information on hospitalizations and deaths,” added the County Executive. That’s important because hospital capacity is what the governor and his team are using to determine what color-coded level of restriction to place on a given community. Latimer said he hopes to have that map available by the end of the week.

The governor, meanwhile, was looking skyward, concerned about the new, considerably more transmissible strain of the virus that has rocked Britain and caused many countries in Europe to stop all incoming flights from England. Cuomo called on the federal government to do likewise in order to prevent the new strain from coming through major international hubs like JFK.

With no response from Washington, Cuomo went to the air carriers themselves and won an agreement from both British Air and Delta to test all JFK-bound passengers before they boarded. The other carrier from London that had not responded as of Monday night was Virgin Air. If they do not agree to similar pre-flight testing, said Cuomo, New York will be forced to “pursue other options.”