COVID Update: ”The Best You Can Do Is Manage The Increase”

November 9, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

On the day when Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced that its COVID vaccine has achieved 90% efficacy in trials, news from the world at large, the U.S., New York State and Westchester County only highlighted the growing need for something to stop the virus.

Nationally, the total number of cases surpassed 10 million. In New York State, whose metrics-based campaign has been more successful than most, the positivity rate from testing has moved past two percent, led by nine so-called “micro-clusters” in which infection rates are double that. And in Westchester, which now has one of those micro-clusters in Portchester, active cases jumped from 442 cases two months ago to 2,048 over the weekend. In just a week, hospitalizations in the county have climbed from 48 to 82.

“We’re not trying to enflame panic or deaden down any concerns,” County Executive Latimer said on Monday. “We’re just giving you the facts as we see them.” But Latimer allowed that the rate of increase of late is “alarming.”

“We expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter,” allowed Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The long-term prognosis is to get to a vaccine as quickly as possible, administer the vaccine as quickly as possible, administer the vaccine fairly and equitably. But in the meantime we’re going to see the rate going up. The best you can do is manage the increase.”

Cuomo’s strategy has not changed. His plan continues to apply more stringent measures to the cluster zones, including limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people, for example. When the numbers improve, as they did recently in a Brooklyn “red zone,” the state eases up on strictures. “The micro-cluster approach works,” argued Cuomo Monday. “Do more testing, more targeting. As soon as you see any increase, be more aggressive. There’s nothing more you can do, but, that’s everything that you can do. Watch a small increase, attack a small increase.”

Locally, Sleepy Hollow continues to show the highest number of active cases at 26.Three Sleepy Hollow High School students and an employee tested positive Monday. Tarrytown’s Washington Irving Intermediate School sent students home at 11:00am Monday after a student tested positive.

Irvington has the lowest in the rivertowns with just four cases. One involved a student at Irvington High School, but after consulting with the county Department of Health, Superintendent Kris Harrison determined that exposure was limited enough to allow the campus to remain open this week.