COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate

February 5, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to 4.31%, the lowest rate since Thanksgiving weekend. In Westchester, the number of active cases fell again to 9,343. A week ago, that number was 11,200. Only 349 were added on Thursday to that list.

As the infections come down, the number of places where vaccinations will be administered continues to grow. Local pharmacies were added to the list this week. The big addition is Westchester Community College (WCC) on Grassland Road near the Greenburgh-New Castle line. The college is converting its physical education building into a vaccine delivery station open six days a week beginning next week. That will be added to the County Center and Health Department clinic in White Plains as state-run sites.

There are a couple of hitches, however.

The WCC site, at least for now, will take appointments only from first responders, those categorized as Group 1A. No one else need apply. The new pop-up sites, like the ones in Yonkers and Peekskill, are only for residents in the immediate surrounding community. Others are being told to stay away. The big new site opening at Yankee Stadium, though a short Metro North trip from the rivertowns, is only for residents of the Bronx.

The problem remains the same: not enough doses are coming to New York to meet the demand, which continues to grow as the governor opens the door to new categories. The latest to get the green light are those of any age with comorbidities. Those were defined on Friday as people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary disease, intellectual and developmental disabilities, heart conditions, those in an immunocompromised state, the severely obese, women who are pregnant, those with Sickle Cell Disease or Thalassemia, Type 1 or 2 Diabetes Mellitus, cerebrovascular disease, neurologic conditions or liver disease.

County Executive George Latimer on Thursday came up with a metaphor to explain the problem:

You have a plate of cookies and a group of people standing around wanting to take one. There are ten cookies on the plate. There are 15 people wanting to have a cookie. Then another 10 people come into the room, each wanting a cookie, so now there are 25 people reaching for a cookie. But there are still only 10 cookies on the plate. “You won’t be satisfied,” concluded Latimer, ”until we get more cookies on the plate.”