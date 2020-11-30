COVID Update: Teetering on the Cusp

November 30, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

It is still too early to tell what the impact of the Thanksgiving get-togethers will be, but the COVID war is already headed further in the wrong direction. Statewide, the positivity rate is now what only a couple of weeks ago was the average rate for micro-clusters (i.e. those already deemed to be in trouble). Nearly 460 were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,582. Governor Cuomo called hospitals “the new battlefield, adding that their “capacity is the top concern.” He has told the state’s hospitals to prepare to move patients around to make sure sufficient numbers of beds are available for the anticipated surge. He also signaled that as soon as Wednesday, the state would designate more micro-clusters and re-classify existing ones.

Advertisement

Among those likely to move up the ladder of concern to Orange is the erstwhile Yellow Zone area encompassing downtown Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The seven-day rolling average of cases testing positive rose to 10.65% — up from 8.27% the previous week. That makes the infection rate in these two villages higher than what it is in Port Chester, presently the only Orange-designated community in the county.

Not for long.

With that higher level of alarm comes an end to indoor restaurant dining, leaving the villages’ eateries totally dependent on unseasonably warm weather to be able to seat any customers. It also signals the prospect that some “non-essential” businesses, like hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms and yoga studios will have to close up shop once again.

Schools are already operating under Yellow Zone conditions, meaning that they must test 20% of students, staff and faculty entering school buildings. To that end, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow schools are delaying their teaching schedules for three hours on Monday and Thursday to allow for test administration. To return to normal schedules, they must reduce the infection rate down to 1.5% within two weeks.

As previously reported, the county is helping schools acquire and pay for the COVID tests. County Executive George Latimer and Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler have also announced that free flu shots will be available for all residents age seven and older, starting Thursday, December 3rd according to the following schedule:

Thursday, December 3: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 6: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Advance registration is required. To register, go to https://wmchealthnetwork.tfaforms.net/286

There is little else government can do to head off what is expected to be a dark period over the next month—other than to encourage personal responsibility and tell the truth. Latimer has repeatedly said he will neither fear monger nor sugarcoat the situation. On the sugarcoating side, he said, “We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but then added ominously, “It’s still at the end of the tunnel.”