COVID Update: Split Screen

The cost of failure (top);The hope for the future (bottom)
December 14, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like Phelps a part of the Northwell Health System, became the first person in America to receive the approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning. Northwell CEO Michael Dowling stood next to her and Governor Andrew Cuomo, live from Albany, chatted amiably with her as if it were an interview on The Today Show.

In another segment, however, the governor warned that, unless the state’s metrics reversed course, some businesses, including gyms and salons could soon be shut down.

Eighty-three New Yorkers died of the virus on Sunday, six of them in Westchester. Projections taking account of the coming holidays indicate that an additional 11,000 more patients could be hospitalized by mid-January. “If we do not change the trajectory,” said Cuomo, “we could be heading toward a shutdown, which is something to worry about.”

So far, Westchester’s hospitals are well short of the trigger point that would bring about a shutdown of surrounding communities. County Executive George Latimer allowed that active infections in the county are the highest they have been since the April peak. If the trend continues, as Cuomo keeps warning, businesses will suffer.

At the same time Cuomo threatens further shutdowns, he acknowledges that the gyms and salons and even restaurants that will feel the real brunt are not the major source of the spread. Each category represents a small percentage of infection transmission, whereas ordinary household gatherings appear to account for nearly three-quarters of the transmission.

The difference would appear to be that the government can control what happens in the business community but has little influence on what happens in the living rooms and kitchens across the state.

The good news embodied in the vaccine has its own trajectory, but it is working at a much slower pace than the virus, even with the herculean effort to distribute doses around the country. As a frontline health worker, Sandra Lindsay is part of the first wave of recipients, with four more categories to go. “The big if is, you need 75 to 85 percent critical mass,” noted Cuomo. “and you have 49 percent of the people who are skeptical about taking it. How do you ever get to 75 without 49? You don’t. So there’s work to do.”

