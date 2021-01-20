COVID Update: Searching for Needles

January 19, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

“Have you tried Binghamton?” asked a friend.

Advertisement

“I got an appointment in Utica at the end of February,” said a woman with a note of accomplishment in her voice.

“If you go through your patient portal at one of the major hospital systems,” advised a man in his mid-sixties, “you might be able to get one.”

The hunt for elusive COVID vaccine appointments in New York State reached frenzied proportions this past week, following a two-tiered opening of the floodgates for those deemed qualified. First, Governor Cuomo gave a green light earlier than projected for Category 1B reservations, allowing hundreds of thousands of essential workers and everybody 75 and older to make appointments. Then the federal government announced that anyone 65 or older could get their shots. Thousands of newly qualified residents of Westchester joined millions of others around the state in a scramble to find a vaccination site where they could land an appointment sometime—anytime–in the future.

It was not until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day that the logjam began to break. Going into the long weekend, callers to the state’s vaccine “hotline” were told, “Due to high call volumes, we are temporarily unavailable to take your call.” Attempts to sign up on the state’s COVID Vaccine web site were met with “No Appointments Available” at 11 of 13 state-run vaccine stations—and those were in Plattsburgh and Potsdam, a five or six hour drive each way. The Westchester County Center station in White Plains was booked solid through mid-April.

Cuomo: It’s The Feds’ Fault

The governor had an answer for the bottleneck: It’s the Feds fault. “Over seven million New Yorkers are now eligible for the COVID Vaccine,” his office points out, “but the state only receives 250,000 doses per week from the federal government.” (Note: that’s down from 300,000 doses as reported last week.) On Monday, Cuomo wrote directly to Pfizer’s CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, asking if the state could buy more doses directly from the company. The next day, Pfizer said “no,” that the distribution plan was run entirely out of Washington.

The sclerotic supply chain does indeed appear to be the biggest problem—made worse when the Department of Health in Washington admitted that it had not held doses in reserve in order to assure access to vital second doses required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. No doubt that was what caused the State Department of Health to notify John Burke of Ardsley that it was cancelling his appointment for his second shot 21 days after the first was injected last Wednesday. “I was shocked and angry,” says Burke, 78. “Given the recent chatter in the news about inadequate supply of second doses, I had been leery of running out to get to get the vaccine early and risking exactly the limbo I now found myself in.” Fortunately, after eight hours of anxiety, he was able to get his second appointment restored, but his is a cautionary tale of what happens when supplies are disrupted.

Beyond supply constraints, however, many residents are finding that the system created by the state for appointments has been a problem in itself. Those who sign up to establish eligibility on the site offered by the state will find that they must go to yet another site—with no direct link—in order to find a place where they can actually get vaccinated.

At first blush, the list of vaccine providers shown on the site appears to be robust. In addition to the state-operated venues like the County Center, the site lists private distributors like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid—many within a few miles of the rivertowns. Trouble is, none of these has received the vaccine and, if asked, acknowledge that they don’t know when they will.

Despite this logjam, vaccines are being injected throughout the state, including Westchester. County Executive George Latimer reported on Tuesday that the White Plains County Center was injecting a thousand doses a day, with an equal amount still going into Category 1A (frontline health workers) at the Department of Health offices on Court Street. Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins outlined efforts to assist seniors, who may lack computer skills, in getting appointments. Those in need of such help, he said, should call 914-813-6300.

Asked if he was getting a lot of complaints about the sign-up system created by rhe state, George Latimer acknowledged that he had and that there were “lots of ways to make things better,” without wading into specifics. “I think the system is going to be a lot better as we go along.”