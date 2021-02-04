COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up

February 3, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Long lines wrapping around the County Center off Rte. 119 did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The number of people waiting to get COVID-19 vaccines was roughly double the usual number because those with appointments on Monday and Tuesday have been told that the vaccination center would somehow fit them in over the course of the week. At an extra briefing Wednesday, County Executive George Latimer assured those whose original appointments were snowed out that they would get their doses before the week is out. “We are managing a scarce commodity,” said Latimer, “and we are trying to do it responsibly.”

Despite the lack of product, the state is going ahead with ambitious plans to increase the venues where vaccines can be administered—that is, when there is vaccine to administer. The County Center has so far inoculated 20,057 people; the Department of Health clinic in White Plains has administered an additional 4,767—mostly to healthcare workers and other frontline workers in Group 1A.

In arrangements made directly with the federal government, the big pharmacy chains are beginning to receive batches of the vaccine. A number of Rite Aid branches received small deliveries last week. Soon 32 CVS branches in the Metropolitan region will start scheduling appointments, though none is in the rivertowns. The closest is in Eastchester, and their assignment is to service regular local customers.

The newest form of delivery, set up by the state, involves so-called “pop-up” sites set up in communities with populations less likely to seek vaccinations proactively. Three in Westchester—in Mt. Vernon, Yonkers and Peekskill—will operate for a day or two at a time, then pack up and move on. The County Health Department is asking municipalities to recommend sites that can be used for such short-term venues.

Just as vaccination sites are growing, so too are the categories of people eligible to sign up for appointments. Now taxi and limousine drivers can sign up, as well as restaurant workers and those working with those with developmental issues. The county is reaching out through taxi and limo companies. Shari Ascher, Latimer’s small business liaison, is contacting Chambers of Commerce to identify restaurant owners. School superintendents and unions are being asked to help sign up teachers. All that is needed now is more vaccine to put in all those arms.