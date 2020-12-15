COVID-19
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester's First Vaccine Doses

ICU Nurse Kathy Kenna was the first Phelps employee to receive the new COVID vaccine
December 15, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from Northern Westchester Hospital, another provider in the Northwell system. But at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, ICU nurse Kathy Kenna of Hawthorne was the first Phelps employee to get the first of two doses of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine.

Phelps is the first hospital in Westchester to get a shipment of the vaccine. The two doctors from Northern Westchester, Lisa Geller and Jim Dwyer, both members of the emergency medical staff, came down to Phelps because the hospital could not break up the shipment and had to pick one place to administer the vaccine. Upon receiving his shot, Dr. Dwyer remarked that “It really does feel like the beginning of the end.”

According to Phelps Assistant Vice President for Operations Jeff Meade, these recipients were chosen according to the level of risk associated with their jobs. As an ICU nurse working in the COVID Pod at Phelps, Nurse Kenna is the personification of risk. Since the start of the pandemic in March, she has worked every single week taking care of COVID patients without a break.

Like the two doctors before her, she said she felt no discomfort from the injection and no immediate aftereffects. She was told to come back within three weeks, or by January 5th to get her second round. “True immunity,” says Meade, “doesn’t occur until a week after the second dose.”

Phelps was to administer 48 doses on Tuesday. By the end of January, Northwell hopes to have inoculated 50,000 of their 70,000 employees.

The day before Halloween, Phelps enjoyed 27 hours without a single COVID case. In the last month, however, there has been “a substantial increase” in cases, though not at the same level of severity as cases in the spring.

