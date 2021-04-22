COVID Update: Now Comes The Hard Part

April 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Governor Andrew Cuomo is plowing ahead with his program to vaccinate any and all New Yorkers 16 years of age or older. As of Monday, April 20, nearly 14 million doses had gone into the arms of state residents. Nearly 43% had gotten at least one dose; nearly 30% had completed the series.

What’s left, however, is a large cohort of people who either don’t want a shot or still can’t figure out how to get an appointment. To make a dent in that last category, the state is transforming mass sites that used to require appointments into no-appointment walk-in sites. Starting Friday, the 23rd, anyone 60 or older can show up at the Yonkers Armory or any of five sites in New York City, including the Javits Center and get a shot on the spot.

Still to go: those who are squeamish, those who have looked around and found one reason or another to convince themselves that it’s not a good idea (blood clots being the latest), those who simply don’t trust either the government or the way COVID vaccines were developed so fast, and those who don’t believe in vaccines, period.

Officials concede that nothing is likely to convince the last group, the anti-vaxers. But they’re counting on public persuasion, the endorsement of community opinion leaders, whether they’re pop stars or pastors–and just plain education to break through the clouds of reluctance.

Into this fray flies a flock of Greenburgh’s COVID Angels, first recruited by Town Supervisor Paul Feiner to help technically challenged seniors secure vaccine appointments. Now, this loosely knit band of altruistic volunteers is standing by to take erstwhile recalcitrants across the finish line.

One might imagine this task would require rigorous psychological training, but the Angels will not be responsible for the actual persuading. That is to be done through a public service campaign, #VaxUpWestchester, that will rely more on mass marketing than on one-on-one salesmanship. The Angels’ job is to close the deal, one arm at a time.

With funding through grants from UJA-Federation of New York and Westchester Community Foundation, the campaign intends to spread the message to those who have not yet come forward.

To flesh out the arguments most likely to persuade the reluctant, students affiliated with Greenburgh’s Theodore D. Young Community Center are conducting community surveys. Their findings will help fashion public service messaging designed to dispel misconceptions identified by their research.

Community opinion leaders will play a significant role in this campaign. Loretta London of Tarrytown, an original COVID Angel along with her husband, Dr. Roger London, says that faith leaders in Westchester are being asked to promote vaccination to members of their congregations.

“We are purposely messaging our website and related flyers and other materials with simple, relatable, translatable concepts that will hopefully resonate with either whomever is reluctant or whomever in their life wants to address their reluctance without pushing them further away,” says Kenny Herzog of Sleepy Hollow, another original Angel.

Those who want to help in this effort can check it out at https://www.vaxupwestchester.org/ and are encouraged to contact the Town Supervisor’s office at 914-989-1540, or email greenburghcovidangels@gmail.com and leave a name and phone number. An Angel will take it from there.

