COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021

It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to say that individuals who have had both doses of one of the two available COVID vaccines and were asymptomatic after two weeks were no longer required to quarantine within 90 days of their second shot if exposed to the virus.

Yet before anyone could say “hydroxychloroquine” three times fast, Governor Cuomo and his Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker issued a statement saying that, while New York has faithfully adhered to CDC directives and will update its own guidance accordingly, this was not an invitation to abandon basic safety protocols.

Advertisement

“The science regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled,” they wrote in a statement issued Thursday, “and this updated guidance is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.”

“All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books.”