COVID Update: New Vaccine Site Coming Near You Soon

February 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The downward trend line of COVID cases in the state as a whole and in Westchester continues pretty much unabated. The county had 410 new active cases coming out of the weekend, down from 571 three weeks ago.

The vaccination picture is less clear—in part because national deliveries have not yet caught up to demand, in part because the recent storms have delayed large batches and forced distribution sites to double up, creating longer lines at sites like the County Center, but also in part because the process of obtaining an appointment remains confusing.

At his Monday briefing, Supervisor George Latimer addressed some of the misinformation that inevitably accompanies frustration. One of the more prevalent rumors is that vaccination sites, at the end of their workday, have unused doses due to people not showing up for their appointments, and if one were to show up unannounced, one could get the vaccine.

Not so, says Latimer. About three-quarters of the way through the day, vaccine centers will review their lists for unmet appointments, and if they find any, they will call up people already scheduled at a later time or date and tell them that if they come down, they can get vaccinated earlier. “There is no showing up without an appointment,” Latimer said—more than once. It is a virtual axiom that as the vaccine supply improves, the rumors will wither.

There was one piece of good news for eligible folks still seeking appointments in the county: the mega-site opening later this week at the Quincy Place armory in Yonkers, originally said to be restricted to Yonkers residents only, will open for all eligible groups as of its second week of operation, March 3rd..

Week One will be reserved for those living on one of seven Yonkers zip codes. But as of Week Two, any eligible Westchester resident can register for an appointment by calling the state registration number, 833-697-4829, or registering on the state vaccine web site, https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. The Yonkers site should be listed along with the other state-run vaccination sites. Downtown Yonkers is just a few stops down the Metro North Hudson Line, and the armory is but a short walk from there.