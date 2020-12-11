COVID-19
COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals

December 11, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that allows the public to see what percentages of their local hospitals’ beds are filled by COVID patients. Those percentages are being used by New York State to determine whether hospitals are under stress in their ability to handle an upsurge in COVID patients, which in turn will determine whether the state should impose further restrictions on their surrounding communities.

According to the data reported on the new site, both St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers (which also includes the Dobbs Ferry Pavilion) and the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla have 12% of their available beds filled by COVID patients, while Phelps Memorial has 9%.

The average for the county as a whole, according to this measure, is 14%. The state considers 10% as an indication that a hospital is “under strain,” while 20% would indicate “extreme stress.” Under the most recent guidance, any hospital that is on track to reach 85% of total bed capacity within three weeks would trigger Red Zone restrictions in the surrounding area.

By far the most stressed facility in the county is the Hudson Valley Hospital Center in Cortlandt Manor with 29% of its beds occupied by COVID patients.

The Minnesota/NPR platform states that its figures reflect “…..averages calculated by summing the seven-day average for each individual hospital, then dividing by the number of hospitals reporting data in a county.”

There are no COVID patients housed at the Dobbs Ferry Pavilion, as all such patients are at the main St. John’s hospital in Yonkers.

The data can be viewed through NPR’s web site at: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/07/944021201/new-covid-19-data-release-shows-where-hospitals-around-the-country-are-filling-u.

