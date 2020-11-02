COVID Update: Neither Fearmongering Nor Sugarcoating

November 2, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

The increases in several key metrics—new infections, hospitalizations and deaths—are not so great that they threaten to trigger new lockdowns, said County Executive George Latimer in his weekly COVID briefing Monday, but their trendline in the last couple of months is cause for concern.

The rate of infection among county resident tested over the weekend hovered just below two percent. In the waning days of summer, it was under one percent. On Saturday, 51 county residents were hospitalized. On the last day of July, that number was 45. Neither compares, of course, with the 817 who were hospitalized on the last day of April, but as Latimer posited, “What is the trend line?”

“The numbers,” he responded, “are not giving us comfort.”

In Sleepy Hollow as of Sunday, there were 23 new COVID cases reported.

The county does not have any Red Zone hot spots such as still smolder across the river on Rockland and Orange Counties. The spread, Latimer noted, “generally comes from family transmissions” rather than from large events. As we head into the holiday season, with Thanksgiving, Hannukah and Christmas coming in the next 60 days, as well as increasingly cold weather that forces us indoors, the risks only grow.

“We’re not fearmongering,” Latimer assured residents, “but we’re not sugarcoating.”

The situation in Westchester reflects what is happening statewide. The positive testing rate in what Governor Cuomo is calling Red Zones is 3.5%; everyplace else it is 1.48%. That leaves the overall statewide rate at 1.7%.

“New York is in the midst of the sea of division and COVID increase,” said the governor at his Monday briefing. “All around us, the COVID infection rate is going up. You see it in states all across the nation. You see it in countries around the globe… All I can do is warn New Yorkers and ask them to remember what worked for us, and what worked for us is discipline and smart; that’s what worked for us, and we have to keep it up because these are dangerous, dangerous times. We’re going to stay with the micro-cluster approach; it has worked. But I’m telling you these are danger signs all around us.”