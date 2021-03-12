COVID News

COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

Sam's Restaurant in Dobbs Ferry New York
March 11, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are feeling the positive effects. Statewide, over six million doses have been administered. The County Center site passed the 100,000-dose mark Thursday morning and is adding more than 2,500 to that each day. Counting other sites in Yonkers, Westchester Community College and the Health Department site in White Plains, nearly 130,000 doses have been injected into county residents’ arms.

Following on the heels of a sold-out 500-dose pop-up site in Dobbs Ferry last weekend, a second site covering Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow will be administering 650 doses of the Moderna vaccine, thanks to Rite Aid, on Saturday, March 20th at the Sleepy Hollow Middle School gym. At first limited to 65+ seniors, the sign-up started slowly, but when expanded to include 60-year-olds and up, as well as teachers, the one-day site has not only filled up but added 500 names to a waitlist.

“Last night we had 20 cancellations and so far have averaged about 10 per day,” Tarrytown’s Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel reported Thursday morning. The plan is to fill those canceled appointments during the week leading up to the event. “All on the waitlist as of Friday March 19th will be contacted via email to tell them they are on the DAY OF waitlist,” Ringel explained. The top 50 persons will be contacted to let them know they are on immediate STANDBY for the March 20th date. Instructions will be provided at that time.” Volunteers are also needed to keep the lines moving efficiently.

Reflecting the relief provided by the vaccine supply, the state and county are loosening restrictions. Mandatory quarantines for those entering the state from elsewhere in the U.S. will be lifted on April 1. Travelers from abroad will still have to spend ten days in isolation, but there is increasing talk of adopting a “vaccination passport” that would allow all fully vaccinated international travelers to skip the quarantine.

New York State is already piloting a smartphone app, Excelsior Pass that will allow those with proof that they are fully vaccinated or recently tested to enter large venues like the Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden. It has the potential to expand internationally.

Another of Governor Cuomo’s easements was the percentage of occupancy in which restaurants outside of New York City could seat customers. Heretofore, the limit had been 50%; it now goes to 75% as of March 19.

The expansion is getting mixed reviews from rivertown eateries—largely dependent on their layout. Henry Catral, owner of Tarry Tavern, feels the increase percentage “will help us greatly.” Michelle Adams, a partner in Hastings’ Saint George Bistro and Dobbs Ferry’s Harpers says, “It will depend on each restaurant. It may make a difference for us at Harper’s, but not at Saint George. Where it would make a difference is larger tables or private parties where we can get up to 10 people at a table.”

Scott Broccoli, proprietor of Dobbs Ferry’s The Rare Bit, says he isn’t sure how the new limit will affect business. “If tables have to remain six feet apart, the percentage increase means nothing to me.”

Nor will it, most likely for Sergio Pennacchio of Dobbs Ferry’s Piccola Trattoria, whose intimate dining room is not conducive to something as expansive as a six-foot space between tables. “Although New York State will be permitting 75% seating capacity in Westchester starting on March 19th, out of an abundance of caution, Piccola will be continuing indoor dining at 50% capacity.”

The mood is lighter, to be sure, but restaurateurs remain caution. “The public is also still hesitant,” says Michelle Adams, “so even though we’re allowed to seat more, they may not come. “

We all have to walk through this door together.

