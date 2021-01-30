COVID Update: Love Is In The Air

January 29, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The numbers have been getting marginally better across the state, which had a positivity rate on Friday of 4.65%. Active cases—particularly in Westchester—remain high, however. Sleepy Hollow still has 230 infected; Tarrytown; 154; Dobbs Ferry 102. But increasingly these days, the governor wants to talk about vaccines—not because that story is entirely positive, but because the state has put 95% of the first doses it has received into patients’ arms—over 1.3 million of them.

The downside, of course, is that there are seven million people eligible for first shots, and the re-supply rate is about 250,000-a-week. “The bottom line is the vaccine is scarce,” allowed Cuomo on Friday. “Production alone will take six to nine months. Until that happens, we’ll continue rationing the vaccine and distributing it in a fair way and will be working lockstep with the federal government to get shots in the arms of all eligible New Yorkers.”

Despite the slow pace of vaccination and the lingering rate of new infections, Cuomo has decided to reward the citizens of New York. As of March 15, couples can hold weddings and receptions, with a limit on guests of 150 or 50% of the capacity of the venue. Oddly, the decision to allow weddings is based on the success of a football game, to wit the Buffalo Bills’ playoff earlier in January, when 7,000 pre-tested fans were allowed into Bills Stadium and went away with no evidence of significant after-spread. “We’re developing guidance for events where you can do testing, and then local health departments can monitor (afterward),” said the governor. “In New York, we want to use testing as the key to reopening events.”

In that same spirit, Cuomo finally relented and gave a green light for New York City restaurants to re-open for indoor dining, albeit at 25% of capacity. And what better date to do that than February 14th, Valentine’s Day?

“I don’t want to create any personal pressure, that’s not the government’s role,” said Cuomo. “But you can plan dinner on Valentine’s Day … propose, and then have the wedding ceremony on March 15.”

Masked and socially distanced, of course.