COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

December 19, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to COVID. Infections continue to spread throughout the state, though relatively speaking, New York remains safer than most—for what that’s worth.

Advertisement

Increasingly, attention shifts towards the one sure hope: the vaccine. While continuing to urge residents to practice the fundamentals of masking, washing and social distancing, the governor and his Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, now offer a new shiny object: a new web site designed to respond to questions about the vaccine and to allay fears.

The new site, https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, is a “one-stop-shop for all the information” about the vaccine, says the governor. It’s a place to find out when the vaccine will be available to the citizenry at different levels of need, starting with the frontline health care workers (ER and ICU doctors and nurses) who began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last Monday. The state has received its initial allocation of 170,000 doses, with a new delivery of 80,000 expected before Christmas, reserved for nursing home residents and staff members.

Responsibility for determining who gets the vaccine in Phase II of the delivery plan will fall to regional hubs. The Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla will serve as the hub for the seven-county Mid-Hudson Region. According to the governor, the web site will guide the public in its quest for information on when various categories qualify, what to expect in terms of reaction and, most of all, why they should get it. Overcoming fear and skepticism may prove as hard as it has been to convince people to wear a mask.