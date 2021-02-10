Community Board
Community News
Greenburgh News

COVID Update: Helping The Homebound Get Vaccinated

• Bookmarks: 5

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner
February 10, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Recognizing that senior citizens, among the most vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19, were also least likely to have the computer savvy needed to secure a vaccination appointment, Greenburgh Town Supervisor has recruited a corps of what he calls “COVID Angels to locate and assist them. All of 180 have signed up and are calling seniors in the town, reaching over 750 of them so far.

This week he has expanded their role by starting an effort to identify “seniors who are truly homebound” by disease or disability. “They need the COVID vaccine,” he says, “but can’t leave their homes.”

The first step is to find them. To that end, he is asking citizens who know of homebound seniors to contact his executive assistant, Krista Madsen by email (kmadsen@greenburghny.com) and provide names, phone numbers and addresses. Feiner says he is working with Westchester County on this initiative.

Currently, there is no program to deliver vaccines to individual’s homes, but Feiner is hopeful there will be eventually. Meanwhile, his COVID Angels are adding that category to their lists of those in need.

Share the News!
Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a fifth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...
Read More
Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns

Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns

February 10, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Even during a pandemic, let’s take any and every opportunity we have to honor one another –...
Read More
February 2021 TEAC News

February 2021 TEAC News

February 9, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...
Read More
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...
Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

February 8, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...
Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...
Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...
Read More
COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate

COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate

February 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to...
Read More
Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19

Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19

February 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...
Read More
Look What The Snowstorm Brought!

Look What The Snowstorm Brought!

February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
130 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *