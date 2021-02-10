COVID Update: Helping The Homebound Get Vaccinated

February 10, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Recognizing that senior citizens, among the most vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19, were also least likely to have the computer savvy needed to secure a vaccination appointment, Greenburgh Town Supervisor has recruited a corps of what he calls “COVID Angels to locate and assist them. All of 180 have signed up and are calling seniors in the town, reaching over 750 of them so far.

This week he has expanded their role by starting an effort to identify “seniors who are truly homebound” by disease or disability. “They need the COVID vaccine,” he says, “but can’t leave their homes.”

The first step is to find them. To that end, he is asking citizens who know of homebound seniors to contact his executive assistant, Krista Madsen by email (kmadsen@greenburghny.com) and provide names, phone numbers and addresses. Feiner says he is working with Westchester County on this initiative.

Currently, there is no program to deliver vaccines to individual’s homes, but Feiner is hopeful there will be eventually. Meanwhile, his COVID Angels are adding that category to their lists of those in need.