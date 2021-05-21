COVID Update: Get A Shot, Get A Freebie

May 21, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Those who managed to get their COVID vaccinations earlier in the year have the peace of mind that they are protected from a deadly virus. But there is a downside: they are now missing out on a whole bunch of giveaways designed to entice people into getting vaccinated.

As the numbers of the fully vaccinated rise, leaving the less inclined or obstinate still to go in order for us to reach “herd immunity,” the great American talent for marketing and promotion is coming to the fore.

Let’s pause for a moment to cheer how far we’ve come: well over half the residents of Westchester County have already been vaccinated. As a result, as of Thursday, there were only 782 active cases. Moreover, said County Executive George Latimer at his briefing, less than one percent of those tested were positive, a data point that, if continued, points to the demise of the virus.

We’re not quite there yet, however. There remain those who just haven’t gotten around to it, those who worry about one thing or another, and those have reached some hidebound conclusion that these vaccines are insufficiently tested or just plain evil.

Forget about the last group, but the first two can be reached, and all those who champion the vaccines are brainstorming about ways to reach these groups.

Get a vaccine; get a Krispy Kreme donut—on the house. Shake Shacks in the New York area will throw in a batch of free Crinkle Cut fries with your burger. Nathan’s Famous in Brooklyn will hand you a free hotdog. And brewpubs around the metro area are pouring free pints. All you have to do to get these freebies is prove that you’ve been vaccinated.

This week, the stakes have gotten higher: in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine was giving out million-dollar lottery tickets. Not to be outdone, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo raised the stakes to $5 million by offering a free “Vax, Scratch” lottery ticket. (Note to consumers: getting a free lottery ticket does not mean you will win $5 million, but you could win something, ranging from five mil down to thirteen bucks.)

Food is the most popular enticement. White Castle will give you a free Cake on a Stick dessert; earlier this month in New Orleans, the non-profit group Propeller offered the newly-vaccinated a pound of crawfish. In Annapolis, MD, the prize was a free eight-inch cheese pizza.

In the New York Metro area, transportation is a draw: the MTA was handing out free Metrocards in exchange for the needle. Across the country, Uber and Lyft have donated rides to vaccination clinics but also solicited donations from the public to cover the cost of these free rides. At Mr. Bubbles Carwash in Elmsford last weekend, the #VaxUpWeschester campaign handed out $2.00 discount coupons to bring awareness to their vaccination effort. Supermarket chains, including Aldi’s, are giving workers paid time-off to go get the shot. Pop-up vaccination sites are being set up at seven New York State airports, including White Plains, allowing air travelers to get a shot of J&J before boarding their flight.

According to Buzzfeed, the White House is encouraging several dating apps to enhance the profiles of those who have been vaccinated. Perhaps the boldest enticement, as reported by AARP Magazine, comes from various proponents of legalized marijuana: a free joint (perhaps best taken before indulging in all that free food).

