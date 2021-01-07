COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”

January 7, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

At the moment anyway, in the race between the virus and the vaccine, the virus is still in the lead. And there appears to be no certain point in time when the vaccine will catch up. As the county, state and country reel from what Governor Andrew Cuomo labeled “the holiday hangover” and the arrival of the new and much more contagious UK variant, January is looking to be every bit as bleak as predicted.

Going into Thursday, January 7th, Westchester County added 1,019 new COVID cases. Just in the four rivertowns of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, there are 438 active cases as of this writing—almost half of them (202) in Sleepy Hollow. By the original standards Cuomo had established to determine which communities qualified for tighter restrictions due to higher infection rates, the current Yellow Zone rating for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow would be raised at least to Orange, as Portchester is currently rated.

It is not, however, but only because the governor last month changed the criterion from infection rates to hospital bed capacity. Thankfully, there are more than sufficient numbers of beds available at Phelps and Westchester Medical Center, the two closest hospitals to the rivertowns. That’s good news for restaurateurs, barbers and fitness center operators, who would have to further curtail services under Orange Zone status, but less consoling to those focused on the transmissibility of the virus. “What’s really inexplicable,” says former Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell, “is that our schools are open without regular and widespread testing.”

Mobile testing coming to Sleepy Hollow

To that end, the county is working to make it easier for residents to be tested. In addition to the fixed testing sites such as the Medical Center in Valhalla, Westchester will be launching mobile testing sites that will move from village to village. One is expected in Sleepy Hollow in the next week or two.

While testing, combined with contact tracing, can help limit the spread of the virus, it is essentially a stopgap measure. The ultimate solution is the vaccine. And the vaccine is coming far more slowly than promised by the federal Operation Warp Speed. “We have the distribution mechanism ready,” the governor said this week. “We just need the supply.

“We’ve received 900,000 doses but have 2.1 million healthcare workers,” the top priority group in Cuomo’s pecking order. “We need another 1.2 million just to get through the healthcare workers.” The state is currently receiving 300,000 doses per week, said Cuomo on Wednesday, suggesting it will be another full month before the state can move on down to the next category, which includes police, firefighters and seniors 75 and older—a group that includes approximately three million people statewide.

County Executive George Latimer, who says he is constantly asked by people when they can get the vaccine, admits that he is waiting on the state to say when essential workers will be eligible. When that time frame is known, however, Latimer says that qualified individuals will be able to make an appointment for a certain date to go in and get vaccinated.

Until then, it is a perilous waiting game. The interplay of metrics—infection rates, hospital beds, healthcare workers protected by vaccination—is already evident. “Many hospitals are complaining that they have the beds,” Cuomo said Wednesday, (but) “they don’t have the staff” because of sickness or quarantine to avoid sickness. If in addition, they hit bed capacity, Cuomo says the state will have no choice but to shut down the surrounding micro-economy. “The worst-case scenario,” he warned, “is a very real possibility.”