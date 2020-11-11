COVID Update: Down Comes the Hammer

November 11, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

The upward climb now seems inexorable. In the so-called micro-clusters, the infection rate is just below five percent. More disturbing, throughout New York State, the rate is closing in on three percent. Twenty-one people died of COVID on Monday. In Westchester, the county’s one cluster zone in Portchester rose from a yellow to an orange status

“If you look at where the cases are coming from,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo at a Tuesday briefing, if you do the contact tracing, “you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes,”

In response, Cuomo has ordered that all bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers will be required to close at 10:00pm as of this Friday, the 13th. Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go.

Further, Cuomo announced that all indoor and outdoor gatherings in private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. He made it clear that he expects local authorities to enforce these new measures. “The rules are only as good as the enforcement,” he said. “Let’s just do what we have to do to get through this.”