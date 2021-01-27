COVID Update: Caught in the Crosscurrents

January 26, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

It is a difficult time to discern what direction the COVID-19 pandemic is moving—here in the rivertowns. in Wescthester County, the state, the nation—given the crosscurrents of news and data. The spike resulting from the holiday period, when too many people threw caution to the wind in favor of friends and family, appears to have plateaued and is bending downward. Hospitalizations are down somewhat, yet the county keeps seeing new cases at a rate above 2,000-a-day, resulting in total active cases above 11,000.

Advertisement

In the rivertowns, active cases in Sleepy Hollow jumped from 194 over last weekend to 225 on Monday and 235 on Tuesday, with no apparent super-spreading event behind the increase –just run-of-the-mill community spread. The infection rate has risen to 12%, reason for alarm. Tarrytown’s active cases, which had popped over the 200-mark last week, settled down to 170. Irvington is at its high end with 53 active cases, while Dobbs Ferry stays on a path just below 100.

Schools, on the other hand, have kept their numbers in the low single digits, seeming to confirm the latest CDC guidance, which says that data from the fall semester shows that “(T)here has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”

Under New York State’s ground rules, that leaves superintendents in a kind of Catch 22: When Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow qualified as a Yellow Zone late last year, it triggered government financial support for testing a percentage of students and staff inside school buildings. But when the results of those tests showed infections at an admirably low rate of 1.4%, that disqualified the district from further aid. So it’s back to masking and social distancing, which is hard to do at lunchtime and harder to do safely in the small classrooms. Administrators are scratching their heads, trying to figure out if they can stagger meals for individual classes using the cafeterias.

And then there is the vaccine—gone yesterday, here again tomorrow…maybe. Through last weekend, the County Center had vaccinated nearly 13,000, delivering at a steady pace. Yet anyone who tries to sign up for an appointment there will find the “No Appointments Available” sign locked in place, as it is for 11 of the state’s 13 delivery stations. Anecdotes pop up about someone getting an appointment at Montefiore or Columbia Presbyterian in a matter of days, but the openings are seemingly random and ephemeral. A report on Tuesday morning that certain pharmacies around the county were about to receive batches ranging from a few hundred to a thousand, set off a frenzy of robo-dialing.

New supplies have been arriving in dribs and drabs, if one accepts 240,000 doses as a drib, which one is more inclined to when considering that those doses are intended for the arms of more than 19 million New Yorkers—twice over.

The best news came out of Washington when President Biden abandoned the symmetry of promising 100 million doses in 100 days by upping it to 150 million in that time frame. “The allocation will go up 16 percent,” Governor Cuomo told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Tuesday, adding that they will continue at that rate for the next three weeks. “We’ve been going week to week and you really can’t plan and schedule when you don’t know what you’re going to get next week,” continued Cuomo. “I can now turn around and tell my distributors, you’re going to get 16 percent more for the next three weeks, so that’s good news.”

For those in search of the elusive vaccine appointment, the best advice for now is, keep dialing and logging on. Sooner or later, your number will come up.