COVID Update: Calling an Audible

October 31, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

With the viral landscape shifting, seemingly every day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to adjust his strategies to meet changing circumstances. The state as a whole continues to hold COVID-19 at bay, with a statewide positivity rate of 1.49% and a rate in zones warranting a color code of red or yellow at just over three percent. The state is in better shape than all but two others. But with rates rising precipitously elsewhere, including neighboring states from where regular commuters come in and out of New York every day, Cuomo felt he had to change the rules on the fly—what in football parlance would be calling an audible.

“We have to come up with a new policy for quarantine and I said last week that we were working with global health experts on a new policy,” the governor explained on Satruday. “And all the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy. And that’s what we’re going to do, and this is how it will work. There will be no quarantine list, there will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country. And the rule is this: If you are coming to the State of New York, within three days of arriving in New York, you must have tested negative and have proof of test within three days upon your arrival in New York that says you’re negative. Once you arrive in New York, you must quarantine for three days and then can take a test on the fourth day and if the test on the fourth day says you are negative, then God bless, you’re released from quarantine.”

The old rule had been a mandated 14-day quarantine, which was proving impractical. Testing allows for a much shorter quarantine, and it goes both for out-of-state visitors and for New Yorkers who leave and come back. They must get tested within four days of their return.

Another adjustment has been made for schools within either a red or yellow zone community designated as a “micro-cluster.” All students in these schools—public, private or religious—must undergo mass testing before they reopen. The state will provide rapid testing equipment.

The micro-clusters are concentrated downstate in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange Counties. They are subject to the state’s rigorous requirements, to wit:

After a school reopens in a red or orange micro-cluster zone, vigilant symptom and exposure screening must be conducted daily and must follow the below guidelines:

25% of the in-person learning school community (both students and faculty/staff) must be tested per week.

The school should ensure that it provides opportunities to test on school grounds, or otherwise facilitates testing and accepts test results from healthcare providers.

If the school does not hold a testing event or provide testing on school grounds, test results provided to the school as part of the 25% testing of the population must be received within 7 days from the date of specimen collection and specimen collection must be after the school reopens.

Each week the 25% of the school population tested must be composed of unique individuals who have not previously been tested for the surveillance screening, as part of the weekly 25% testing until the fifth week of weekly testing at which point the individuals who participated in the first week of testing should be tested again.

Members of the school community who test positive must isolate according to established guidelines.

Contact tracing must be performed to ensure that contacts to newly identified positive individuals are quarantined according to established guidelines.

Westchester has avoided a flare-up that would qualify as a micro-cluster—so far. But its daily report of new cases revealed yet another three-figure day on Friday—116. Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow combined showed more than 30 new cases on Friday. On August 10th, the town adjoining villages had but six new cases.

