COVID Update: “A Toxic Cocktail”

November 23, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

As the numbers continue to climb, the language used by officials in the state and county become more apocalyptic. “These are dangerous times we live in,” said the governor at his daily briefing. “We are in a place where there is bad synergy…a toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts.”

Advertisement

The dynamics are the approaching holidays and cold weather. The facts are the numbers: an overall infection rate of 3%–good by national comparison but bad by trend; hospitalizations across the state that have more than doubled in three weeks.

“We are seeing a continuous rise,” said County Executive Latimer, speaking a couple of hours later on Monday, “and it’s a serious rise.” There are currently 4,808 active infections in Westchester—a 5% infection rate; three weeks ago, that number was 1,513 and the infection rate was around 2%. Infections in the rivertowns, a relative haven from the virus in mid-summer, totaled 190 active cases within the borders of the four villages. Sleepy Hollow’s 97 included 20 new cases. Latimer spoke of the “Beekman Avenue corridor” as the centerpiece of the spike.

At the current rate of spread, the Yellow Zone that encompasses the inner villages of both Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown will soon qualify as an Orange Zone. If that happens, the limit on gatherings of any nature will drop from 50 to 10 people; non-essential businesses., including gyms. Barbershops and salons will close again. And restaurants will go back to outdoor dining only—just as temperatures fall into the fifties and forties.

Governments can do only so much to counteract the spread. Latimer is reaching out to local mayors and administrators about increasing their supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). The County Health Department is working with the school systems to provide rapid testing for those students, faculty and staff that return to the classroom—currently scheduled for Monday, November 30th. The governor has deployed the National Guard to all airports in the state, including Westchester’s, to help check incoming passengers for documentation of their COVID test results.

Still, no one expects anything but more trouble because of Thanksgiving. What happens next is almost entirely dependent on the behavior of individuals and families. For better or for worse, predicted George Latimer, “This is when we’re going to prove what we’re made of.”