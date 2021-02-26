COVID News
Top News

COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

• Bookmarks: 5

Yonkers will make the 14th state-run vaccination site
February 25, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

There are literally tens of thousands of Westchester residents who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine but have been unable to land an appointment going by the book through the state’s authorized system. And then there are anecdotes by the dozen of people, some of whom aren’t even eligible yet, happening on the right web site at the right time and getting a first dose in a matter of days. The Gothamist web site has an entire story of people waiting all day outside New York City vaccination sites, ineligible and without an appointment, in order to get the unused doses left over from that day’s scheduled appointments.

Advertisement
Hud Indy Ad - Urgent Care

It’s frustrating, and it sometimes isn’t fair.

By every indication, however, it will get better as dosage deliveries increase and new sites open up. Here’s a tip on how to go about securing an appointment at the Yonkers 1,000-shots-a-day mega-site that opened for local residents on Wednesday but will open up to all Westchester residents next Wednesday morning, March 3rd, at 8:00 a.m.

At the moment, only residents of seven zip codes within Yonkers are eligible. Even if someone outside those zip codes—a resident of Dobbs Ferry or Irvington, for example—wants to make an appointment for after March 3rd, they will fail.

Before you even have the chance to say you are only looking for a spot after the 3rd, the program will have rejected you. Log onto the state’s threshold “Am I Eligible” web page (am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.) and fill out the questionnaire—Date of Birth, Sex, Do you live in New York…(so far, so good). But then you get to Zip Code. If it’s not one of the anointed seven in Yonkers, the program will automatically eliminate Yonkers—not outright, but when you press the “Submit” button and go to the list of providers, the same old set of 13 state-run sites will show up, in order of their distance from your zip code—but not the new Yonkers site.

In the county’s bi-weekly COVID briefing Thursday, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins solved the puzzle. Until 8:00 a.m. on March 3rd, only residents from those seven Yonkers zip codes will be given access to the new site. Immediately after 8:00 a.m. on that day, however, the program will begin recognizing all Westchester zip codes, and the Yonkers site will appear—most likely as the second closest site after the County Center.

Now that we’ve told everybody, the rush will be on, so go early—and good luck.

Share the News!
COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

February 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There are literally tens of thousands of Westchester residents who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine...
Read More
Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

February 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown United and the Tarrytown Democratic Committee recently endorsed a slate of candidates for this November’s village...
Read More
Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

February 25, 2021
By Linda Viertel— While many rivertown residents are enjoying the breath-taking Lyndhurst grounds during these snow-filled weeks transforming the landscape...
Read More
Irvington Seniors Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

Irvington Seniors Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

February 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School seniors Henry Demarest and Nicholas Papapanou have advanced as finalists in the 2021 National...
Read More
Pignatelli succeeds Cerone as Irvington’s Chief of Police

Pignatelli succeeds Cerone as Irvington’s Chief of Police

February 23, 2021
By James Carsey-- It was a sign of the times that the changing of command ceremony took place last week...
Read More
COVID Update: New Vaccine Site Coming Near You Soon

COVID Update: New Vaccine Site Coming Near You Soon

February 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The downward trend line of COVID cases in the state as a whole and in Westchester continues...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park

Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park

February 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Where once Chevrolet, Pontiac and Olds minivans rolled off the assembly line at the old GM plant,...
Read More
Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor

Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor

February 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— While a press release on behalf of challenger Tasha Young described “a momentous political shift” following the...
Read More
Black Cat Eviction Notice Highlights Plight Of Rivertown Restaurants

Black Cat Eviction Notice Highlights Plight Of Rivertown Restaurants

February 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The notice came just two days after New York State’s oft-extended pandemic moratorium on commercial evictions finally...
Read More
Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay

Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay

February 19, 2021
Governor Cuomo issued the following statement this afternoon (Friday, February 19): "The federal government previously informed New York that the...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
102 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *