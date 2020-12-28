COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages

December 28, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

Coronavirus infections are going in one direction—up—as they have been since mid-fall. Deliveries of new vaccines are going out, with New York State expecting to receive another 259,000 doses this week on top of the 140,000 that have already been injected into the arms of frontline medical providers. At the same time, Americans are headed all over the place, with pre-Christmas air travel passing the one million-per-day mark and no sign of abatement.

Advertisement

Officials at every level of state government continue to warn, not only about the risks of travel but the dangers of any kind of social gathering as New Year’s Eve approaches. Now they are adding a new set of warnings—about vaccine scams.

There are two kinds: the first kind is the tried-and-true phone or email offer to provide early access to the vaccine—at a price, naturally. “If you are contacted by someone looking to sell you early access to the vaccine,” warned County Executive George Latimer at a Monday briefing, “contact Westchester Consumer Protection at 914-995-2155 or at ConPro@westchestergov.com.” Residents are reminded that when it eventually comes, the vaccine will be free of charge, with no sign-up lists and no way to pay for an early shot. If someone purporting to represent Social Security, Medicare or any other governmental entity asks for a credit card or Social Security number, don’t give it.

The second variety of scams involves providers who get their hands on a batch of vaccine and decide to sell doses to the highest bidder. The first case to emerge was at a ParCare urgent care facility in Kyras Joel across the river. Last weekend, the state accused the network of illegally obtaining a batch of the vaccine and selling it. “You’re going to see more and more of this,” predicted Cuomo on Monday. “It’s almost an inevitable function of human nature and of the marketplace.” Cuomo’s response is to threaten any healthcare provider who tries this with license revocation and up to $1 million in fines.

The good news in Westchester is that, despite the continued surge in cases and in deaths, there has been no change in the Zone designations (currently one Orange Zone in Portchester and five Yellow Zones along the river, including Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow)—largely because the county’s 11 hospitals have maintained a sufficient number of available beds to handle the inevitable increase in cases. One only need to look at the dire situation in Los Angeles, where patients are being held in ambulances because even the emergency rooms are full, to grasp the importance of this particular metric.