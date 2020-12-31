COVID Update: A Less Celebratory Eve To End A Year We Wish We Could Forget

December 31, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

Fittingly, the Year 2020 ends drearily in the rivertowns. The weather is gray and wet, and the forecast is for more rain overnight. In Westchester County, the flashy new COVID dashboard indicated 1,024 new cases overnight with the expectation that the numbers will climb further in the wake of Christmas.

In the four villages of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, there were 336 new COVID cases on this last day of the year, 142 of them in Sleepy Hollow alone. Irvington’s school superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison sent a memo to the school community reporting that since the holiday recess began two days before Christmas, there have been nine new cases in the district—roughly evenly distributed among the four schools.

If there was any solace in that report, it was that contact tracing had done its job: “Based on the information provided to the District thus far,” Harrison wrote, “there will be no impact on school operations. All known close contacts have been notified.” As a result, all schools will be open on Monday, January 4, following the hybrid-attendance calendar.

There were a few other threads of hope to grasp onto. Statewide, Governor Cuomo extended the moratorium on commercial evictions until May 1st. Death benefits to families of frontline government workers (police, fire, EMTs) have been extended through January. And the minimum wage for Westchester rose as of today from $13 to $14-an-hour…at least for those who have jobs.

Testing continues to be available and will be specifically for residents of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow in the coming week at the Westchester Medical Center, and again next Thursday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Saint Theresa’s Church, 130 Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow. Additional details can be found at: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/covid-19-mobile-testing-in-tarrytownsleepy-hollow-january-7th.

George Latimer summarized the prospects for this New Year’s Eve aptly when he said, “This will not be as celebratory as it might have been.”