COVID Update: A Change in Tactics

December 9, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

It’s not that the micro-cluster strategy hasn’t been working. Some of the designated hot spots took well to the tightened restrictions imposed when they reached certain infection rates. But because the season and the national trend, exacerbated by Thanksgiving get-togethers, conspired to raise the level of COVID cases everywhere, Governor Cuomo has re-focused his efforts around hospital capacity—how many beds are available to handle the anticipated holiday surge.

Advertisement

In a letter sent to every hospital and nursing home in the state, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker reminded their managers of what happened in the spring when COVID overwhelmed the system. “It is imperative,” he wrote, “that individual hospital systems are prepared to balance the volume of incoming patients prior to their being admitted into a hospital.”

The new criterion that will be used to determine how restrictive life in a given community will be is how close its hospitals are to being overrun. Using the existing HERDS (Health Electronic Response Data System), the state will watch to see if a hospital is nearing 80% of its bed capacity, in which case, they will be required to move patients to other facilities to relieve the pressure. Multi-hospital systems like Northwell can do so within their own facilities; others will have to reach out. The state is calling this their “surge and flex” program.

All hospitals in the state have been ordered to increase their capacity by 25%. In Westchester, that may mean utilizing the County Center again. In addition, all hospitals must increase their stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 60 days. Those that fail to comply will be subject to fines.

Critical hospital capacity will be measured over a seven-day moving average. If they hit 90%, the surrounding community will be shut down along the lines of what occurred in April.

“’Oh, we don’t want to do that again,’” said Cuomo, mimicking the likely public response. “Then change your behavior.”

As of mid-week, more than 300 people were hospitalized in Westchester with COVID-19—up by one hundred from a week early. Still, the county’s hospital capacity is well below Cuomo’s thresholds, hovering around 50%.

Meanwhile, the pace of infections remains high. On Tuesday, Westchester had 575 active cases. The four rivertowns of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow had a combined total of 230 active cases.

To be sure, help, in the form of the Pfizer vaccine, is on the way, with the first doses coming as soon as the weekend. Of the 170,000 doses allotted New York State, the seven-county Mid-Hudson region will get 19,200. Westchester County officials do not yet know how many of those will come to them, but it’s not likely to be more than four or five thousand. First on the priority list will be nursing home residents and their staff and “high risk” hospital workers, but not all of them will make it in the first round. The rest of us will have months to wait.