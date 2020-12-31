COVID Testing Available This Weekend for Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Residents

December 31, 2020

Westchester Medical Center will be conducting testing over the next week for residents of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Testing will occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, January 7th at Saint Theresa’s Church at 130 Beekman Ave.

See link for additional details.

https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/covid-19-mobile-testing-in-tarrytownsleepy-hollow-january-7th