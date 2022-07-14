Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Health News

COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?

Covid nose swab test - Westchester Covid News
July 13, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required to wear masks. “We know that most people hate masks,” conceded Town Supervisor Paul Feiner in a public email. “Some employees and residents have compromised immune systems. If they get Covid-19 it could be very dangerous—possibly fatal.”

We knew that. Right? But has anybody besides Paul Feiner noticed that the statewide positivity rate is now up above 10%? Westchester County’s latest tally was 11.7%. When he reported on Monday that there were 3,356 active cases in Westchester, County Executive George Latimer was quick to note that the numbers have been oscillating in a range of 3,100 to 3,500 but that hospitalizations remain under 5% and fatalities under one percent. But they are definitely higher.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Moreover, chances are that the number of active cases is being under-reported—because many who even bother to test are doing so at home and not reporting positive results, and because many who have COVID (and have been fully vaccinated) don’t even know they have it.

What is increasingly apparent is that the fear is gone. Except for those with underlying health conditions like diabetes or obesity, fully vaccinated New Yorkers (now comprising nearly 80% of the population) seem to see COVID more as a nuisance than a lethal threat. The latest variant, the Omicron BA-5, is said to be “highly contagious” but so far not highly life-threatening. That may change, IF the virus changes—and it could change in ways that make it not only more transmissible but also more likely to land people in the hospital.

So far, Greenburgh stand alone among Hudson Valley governments in demanding masks. Irvington’s public meetings remain entirely remote—the most cautious of the villages’ responses. The rest remain mask-optional at their public meetings.

There are those who have felt from the beginning of the COVID pandemic that we as a country overreacted, causing undue disruption to our lives and our livelihoods. I’m not among them. We had lockdowns when we had no idea what COVID was, and no vaccine or effective treatment. Now we have both, as well as a large component of fully-vaccinated people who—so far—can live without the fear that ruled our lives for the bulk of two years. We also have experience with what works and what doesn’t in terms of public health measures. Should the virus take a turn for the worse, we are better prepared to react rationally. It has been a hard lesson to learn.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

July 6, 2022
By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...
Read More
COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?

COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?

July 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31

Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31

July 12, 2022
By Paula Romanow Etzel— “This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath may prove a beauteous flower when next we...
Read More
Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine

Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine

July 12, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field...
Read More
Children’s Village: A Haven for Kids Who Need One

Children’s Village: A Haven for Kids Who Need One

July 11, 2022
The Children’s Village (CV) founded its 180-acre residential campus in Dobbs Ferry in 1901, and today it is a nationally...
Read More
County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property

County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property

July 10, 2022
By Jeff Wilson--        Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of...
Read More
Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor

Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor

July 8, 2022
A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he...
Read More
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...
Read More
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...
Read More
Together We Are Feeding Westchester

Together We Are Feeding Westchester

July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon