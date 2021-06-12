Covid-19 Vaccination Information

Community Board

Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

June 12, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The...
June 2021 TEAC News

June 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL   JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

June 11, 2021
By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its...
State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher

June 11, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a...
Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility

June 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA...
Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

June 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...
Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to...
The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

June 8, 2021
By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular...
