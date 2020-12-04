COVID-19 Update: Ribbons of Remembrance

December 3, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

Interfaith prayers were said, solemn speeches read. Bagpipers from the Pipes & Drums Corps of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester played Amazing Grace as County Executive George Latimer and other officials from county government paid tribute to the more than 1,500 Westchesterites that have so far died from COVID-19. The ceremony took place before the strings of ribbons—“Ribbons of Remembrance”—hung between trees at the Lenoir Reserve overlooking the Hudson River in Yonkers.

It was just a point in time—a particularly bad time in the county and the nation. In a week, the number will be a dozen or two higher as hospitals brace for a holiday rush of sickness and death that appears to go unchecked despite pleas by health officials at every level to do the simple, responsible things: wear a mask; keep at least six feet apart; avoid interior spaces, especially if it has others who are unmasked. And yet, at one of his many briefings this week, Governor Cuomo stated that the data show that 70% of the new COVID cases come from households and small gatherings.

The numbing numbers keep going up, albeit gradually but seemingly inexorably. On Wednesday, there were more than 1,000 new cases coming out of every municipality in the county. Hospital capacity is filling up. “It’s all about hospitalization rate and hospital capacity,” said Cuomo Thursday. “In the broad scope of things, we’re dealing with increases in hospitalizations, but we’re doing dramatically better than essentially every other state in the country.”

New York State has 53,000 beds, 35,000 of which were occupied, about 4,000 of those with COVID patients, said the governor. “At our height, we had about 19,000 people hospitalized with COVID, to put this recent increase in perspective.” That perspective is changing daily.

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow’s Yellow Zone designation remains in place, though the seven-day rolling infection rate average was down slightly on Wednesday. Sleepy Hollow’s active cases were down from over 100 to 88, while Tarrytown’s shot up to 70. Officials fully expect to be redesignated as an Orange Zone the next time those decisions are made…unless there is a turnaround.

The good news is that help is on the way. The state now knows that it will get 170,000 doses of vaccine in the first tranche—all of which will go to frontline healthcare workers and folks in nursing homes. At his briefing, Cuomo trotted out a box of vaccines and explained the complicated logistics of shipping and storing a liquid that must be kept in minus 100-degree storage up until a day or so at most before it is injected.

Meanwhile, there is testing to be done, and each of the villages sent out public notices this week alerting their residents that testing was available at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, courtesy of the county. For details, go to: https://thehudsonindependent.com/covid-19-testing-available-for-tarrytown-residents/ on this web site.