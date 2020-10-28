COVID-19 Update: Improved Standing in a Deteriorating World

October 28, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

Out of 50 U.S. states, New York is now the second safest in terms of COVID-19 infection rates. Only Maine has better numbers. And yet, the situation in the Empire State overall and Westchester County specifically is not as good this week as it was last and notably riskier than it was in late summer.

The positive infection rate that had been under one percent for weeks is now drifting up towards two percent, as measured over the last five days:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 7,241 tests administered, resulting in 101 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

Friday, Oct. 23: 7,199 tests administered, resulting in 151 (2.1 percent) positive cases.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 5,455 tests administered, resulting in 90 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,502 tests administered, resulting in 71 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Oct. 26: 5,260 tests administered, resulting in 120 (2.1 percent) positive cases.

That amounts to an increase from 1.5% to 1.7% in a week. County Executive George Latimer expressed gratitude to Cuomo for allowing the county to mandate mask-wearing in all its schools.

Governor Cuomo, meanwhile, is hotly pursuing his new “micro-cluster” strategy that appears to be keeping a lid on the virus in very specific communities. One of his “Red Zone” areas in Orange County seems to have responded well to the blitz of testing and contact tracing, with its positivity rate dropping from an alarming 12% to 2.0% in the three weeks since it was identified, making it now an “Orange Zone.”.

But Cuomo is looking at a threat from New York’s closest neighbors, with Massachusetts joining Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as states whose residents would, by his previous rules, have to quarantine when coming into the state. Recognizing that enforcement of that rule would be highly impractical, the governor is left saying that travel from them is “highly discouraged” and should be restricted to essential visits. As the chart below shows, New York is an oasis in a vast desert of disease:

Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart 10/28/2020 RANK STATE POSITIVITY 1 Mississippi 100%* 2 South Dakota 43.44% 3 Idaho 34.81% 4 Wyoming 31.61% 5 Wisconsin 27.96% 6 Iowa 26.36% 7 Alabama 25.17% 8 Nebraska 21.78% 9 Kansas 20.73% 10 Nevada 18.91% 11 Utah 18.17% 12 Montana 14.47% 13 Pennsylvania 12.07% 14 North Dakota 10.90% 15 Arkansas 10.11% 16 Tennessee 9.61% 17 Arizona 9.29% 18 Texas 9.29% 19 Missouri 9.23% 20 Oklahoma 9.09% 21 Kentucky 8.83% 22 New Mexico 8.30% 23 Indiana 7.84% 24 Alaska 7.66% 25 Georgia 7.44% 26 Delaware 7.44% 27 North Carolina 6.91% 28 Minnesota 6.86% 29 Colorado 6.60% 30 Illinois 6.57% 31 Oregon 6.41% 32 Virginia 5.82% 33 South Carolina 5.66% 34 Ohio 5.64% 35 Michigan 5.31% 36 Florida 4.96% 37 Louisiana 4.64% 38 West Virginia 4.21% 39 Washington 3.77% 40 New Jersey 3.66% 41 California 3.21% 42 Rhode Island 3.03% 43 Maryland 2.64% 44 Connecticut 2.51% 45 Vermont 2.39% 46 Hawaii 2.23%