COVID-19 Testing Available for Tarrytown Residents

December 3, 2020

Westchester County has partnered with the Westchester Medical Center to provide testing to communities in Yellow Zones. Westchester Medical Center has immediate capacity for 500 tests/day at their “tent” at the WMC Valhalla Campus. A portion of these tests are available to Tarrytown Residents as of Today.

Residents will need to schedule their tests. Tests can be scheduled by calling 914-202-4530 or by following the below registration link. Spanish language operators will take Spanish-language calls, and digital registration is available in English and Spanish.

Registration link: https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

