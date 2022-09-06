COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxed as Students Return to Classroom

September 5, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo–

When students and faculty return to the classroom in the rivertowns Tuesday, they’ll notice many changes from when they left for summer break.

Last month, the New York State Education Department and Health Department issued updated COVID-19 guidance in accordance with revised guidelines made by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“Thanks to the heroic work of our educators, children across New York have been able to make a safe return to the classroom,” State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett stated. “This new guidance will give schools and districts more flexibility to continue providing in-person instruction as we head into the new school year.”

Under the new guidelines, there will be no mask requirements or quarantine mandates for students and faculty. Remote instruction and physical distancing are also no longer needed, along with contract tracing and surveillance testing.

“We know there’s no replacement for in-classroom learning, and we’re going to make sure that this year is a very different year,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

School administrators in Irvington, Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry are all abiding by the most recent rules and have informed parents and students through newsletters and the district websites.

“I am eager to welcome our students and staff back to school, and I hope you are as optimistic as I am to begin anew after two long years of pandemic life,” Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison stated. “Perhaps we can begin to remember what life was like before COVID-19 introduced daily obstacles.”

As of August 24, there were 89 reported cases of COVID-19 in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

“We are excited to be as close to typical operations as we can be. We need to continue to be flexible and responsive. COVID-19 has been very predictable,” Tarrytown school officials stated. “We have been working with COVID for almost three years. Safety has always been our priority, while being able to continue to educate our students in the best environment possible.”

Ken Slentz, the new superintendent of schools in Dobbs Ferry, said district officials are hoping for a school year with few interruptions.

“We learned never take the current situation for granted. Let’s hope this year can be as normal as possible,” Slentz said to the community in a video message. “We need to make sure the teaching and learning taking place in our buildings is being done in a very safe and secure environment.”

The CDC continues to recommend that people stay home when sick. Any student or staff member who has symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, such as cough, fever, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea, is urged not to go to school.