COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th

December 14, 2020

Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional “on-location” or “mobile” testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes Park (at Wildey St & Cortlandt St) December 17th. More information is below

To register, follow the English or Spanish links for “Diagnostic Testing Appointment Request”. Individuals should select the community Mobile Testing site appropriate to their community in the first question. (Alternatively, individuals can register by calling (914) 202-4530 if they do not have access to a computer). Visit https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401 to register.

