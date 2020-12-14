COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th

Though we’ve only seen one COVID-19 vaccine scam in SIRS at this point, we know that this this type of...Read More
December 14, 2020
Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional “on-location” or “mobile” testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes Park (at Wildey St & Cortlandt St) December 17th. More information is below
To register, follow the English or Spanish links for “Diagnostic Testing Appointment Request”. Individuals should select the community Mobile Testing site appropriate to their community in the first question. (Alternatively, individuals can register by calling (914) 202-4530 if they do not have access to a computer). Visit https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401 to register.
COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals
December 11, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that...Read More
Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health
December 10, 2020
Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, and Renee Recchia explain how COVID-19 data is collected and what it...Read More
Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive
December 10, 2020
The Village of Tarrytown Police Department wrapped up its 14th annual toy drive this week. The department delivered hundreds of toys,...Read More
House Passes Law Curbing Oil Vessel Anchorage on Hudson
December 9, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Legislation passed by the House of Representatives has moved the goal of keeping the lower Hudson River...Read More
COVID Update: A Change in Tactics
December 9, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s not that the micro-cluster strategy hasn’t been working. Some of the designated hot spots took well...Read More
Fifth Annual TaSH Holiday Market Saturday Offers Socially Distanced Outdoor Shopping
December 9, 2020
By Suzanne Sorrentino Like everything else this year, the annual TaSH Holiday Market, coming this Saturday, Dec. 12, to Patriots Park in Tarrytown, will...Read More
Mavis Cain Inducted into Westchester’s Senior Hall of Fame
December 8, 2020
By Linda Viertel - Mavis Cain, Dobbs Ferry resident and President of the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct (FOCA)...Read More
Irvington Board Zooms In Its Officials
December 8, 2020
In a normal year, the biannual organizational meeting of Irvington's Board of Trustees has newly-elected trustees and other officials raising...Read More