COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 10th

December 9, 2020

In addition to prioritized testing for Tarrytown Residents at Westchester Medical Center previously announced, Westchester Medical Center is providing MOBILE testing in Tarrytown and in other municipalities nearby. The information can be found below.

All testing will be conducted from 10am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 10: Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Reverend Sykes Park, Wildey Street and Cortlandt Street

Friday, December 11: Ossining, Church of Saint Ann; 25 Eastern Avenue, Ossining

Saturday, December 12: Peekskill, City Hall; 840 Main Street, Peekskill

Sunday, December 13: Port Chester, Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery; Port Chester

Wednesday, December 16: Port Chester Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery; Port Chester

(Mobile testing will continue beyond this date on this Wednesday – Sunday schedule, but the dates and locations may be adjusted.)

Registration– Use the following link to register for a testing appointment:https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

To register, follow the English or Spanish links for “Diagnostic Testing Appointment Request.” Individuals should select the community Mobile Testing site appropriate to their community in the first question. (Alternatively, individuals can register by calling (914) 202-4530 if they do not have access to a computer.)

After an individual completes the online form, the form will route to Westchester Medical Center (WMC) call center staff. The WMC call center staff will then call each patient to schedule them for an appointment. There are plenty of Spanish speaking call center staff, and there is the ability to translate in multiple languages.

Results – After patients are scheduled for their appointment, they will receive a link to join WMC’s MyCare Patient Portal. Through the Portal, patients will be able to obtain a copy of their results. If a patient is positive, WMC will call them directly.

Insurance – Patients will be asked for insurance, but do not need insurance to obtain a test. There is no co-pay for a Covid-19 test and individuals will not be billed.

Además de las pruebas priorizadas para los residentes de Tarrytown en el Westchester Medical Center anunciadas anteriormente, Westchester Medical Center ofrece pruebas MÓVILES en Tarrytown y en otros municipios cercanos. La información se puede encontrar a continuación.

Todas las pruebas se realizarán de 10 a. M. A 6 p. M.

Jueves, 10 de diciembre: Sleepy Hollow / Tarrytown Reverend Sykes Park Wildey St & Cortlandt St.

Viernes 11 de diciembre: Ossining, Iglesia de Santa Ana; 25 Eastern Avenue, Ossining

Sábado 12 de diciembre: Peekskill, Ayuntamiento; 840 Main Street, Peekskill

Domingo 13 de diciembre: Port Chester, estacionamiento municipal detrás de Neri Bakery; Port Chester

Miércoles 16 de diciembre: estacionamiento municipal de Port Chester detrás de Neri Bakery; Port Chester

(Las pruebas móviles continuarán más allá de esta fecha en este horario de miércoles a domingo, pero las fechas y ubicaciones pueden modificarse)

Registro: use el siguiente enlace para registrarse para una cita de prueba:https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

Para registrarse, siga los enlaces en inglés o español para “Solicitud de cita para pruebas de diagnóstico”. Las personas deben seleccionar el sitio de pruebas móviles de la comunidad apropiado para su comunidad en la primera pregunta. (Alternativamente, las personas pueden registrarse llamando al (914) 202-4530 si no tienen acceso a una computadora).

Una vez que una persona completa el formulario en línea, el formulario se enviará al personal del centro de llamadas del Westchester Medical Center (WMC). El personal del centro de llamadas de WMC llamará a cada paciente para programar una cita. Hay una gran cantidad de personal del centro de llamadas que habla español, y existe la capacidad de traducir en varios idiomas.

Resultados: una vez que los pacientes hayan programado su cita, recibirán un enlace para unirse al portal para pacientes MyCare de WMC. A través del Portal, los pacientes podrán obtener una copia de sus resultados. Si un paciente es positivo, WMC lo llamará directamente.

Seguro: a los pacientes se les pedirá un seguro, pero no necesitan seguro para obtener una prueba. No hay copago por una prueba Covid-19 y no se facturará a las personas.

