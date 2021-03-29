COVID-19 Funeral Assistance

By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...Read More
March 29, 2021
On Wednesday – April 21st at 7PM – Yonkers Public Library, Catholic Charities and New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital will host a Covid-19 Presentation: Virus, Vaccine, Variants in (SPANISH).
Buenos Dias,
El miércoles – 21 de abril a las 7:00 PM La Biblioteca Pública de Yonkers, Caridades Católicas y el New York-Presbiteriano Lawrence Hospital presentaran información sobre Covid-19: El Virus, La Vacuna, y Los variantes en (ESPANOL).
Register Today Enlace de Zoom https://zoom.us/j/92996489854 o llama 929-205-6099 (entra Zoom ID 929 9648 9854)
Thank You | Gracias,
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination
March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business
March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington's The...
Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow
March 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real "canary...
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds
March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...
There Is Joy In This Place
March 25, 2021
A View From Inside The Westchester County Center By Sarah LeBuhn, RN-- As someone who grew up in the...
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic
March 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea...
Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs
March 25, 2021
By Shana Liebman– While it's been a bleak year, there is at least one good thing that came out of...
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants
March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June
March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown's' will be conducting its Rubber Duck...