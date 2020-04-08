COVID-19 Deaths Reach New High, But the Curve is Flattening

In his daily briefing Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that on Tuesday, April 7, the state had suffered the highest number of deaths in a single day: 779. And he predicted that the numbers were likely to continue to rise as patients that have been on ventilators for extended periods begin to die. “Every number,” he said, “is a face.” Following the example of Westchester’s George Latimer, he has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-mast.

On the brighter side, the governor reported, the curve of the pandemic in the state is flattening. Hospitalizations are down; the three-day average trend is down. In major medical centers, he said, the number of releases is trending higher than the number of admissions., leading to a net decrease. He cautioned, however, that the favorable trend depends on whether people continue to follow safe distancing guidelines.