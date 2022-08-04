Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

On August 3, 2022, the State Board of Elections filed a motion to the NYS Supreme Court asking for a blackout period to be instated, which would create a deadline by which someone must change their party affiliation for the August primary. Judge McAllister issued an order last night which makes the deadline to register with a party or to change party affiliation August 11th. Applications must be received by a board of elections on this date. Any application received on or after August 12th will not be effective immediately, but will become effective seven days after the August primary (August 30, 2022). This closes the loophole that would have allowed voters to change party affiliation by voting via affidavit ballot or a court order in the August primary. Download Voter Registration Form (English) Descargar Formulario De Registro De Votantes (Spanish)