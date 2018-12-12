County Officer from Tarrytown Dead in Murder/Suicide

By Rick Pezzullo –

A Tarrytown resident who worked as a Westchester County correction officer was declared dead from a fatal gunshot wound that occurred during a violent domestic dispute at a residence in Yonkers Friday night.

Edward Quinoy, 40, a 10-year county employee, was declared dead at Jacobi Hospital a few hours after the 11:30 p.m. incident Friday on Buckingham Road in Yonkers that involved two other correction officers, a male and female, who were seriously injured and listed in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these two correction officers and their fellow members of service during this extremely difficult time. We request that their privacy be respected as they valiantly attempt to recover,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

According to a published report, Yonkers police officers responded to the scene and discovered three people with multiple gunshot wounds, and a fourth uninjured person. An investigation determined Quinoy, ex-boyfriend of the female victim, entered the residence through a rear sliding glass door with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the male and female victims during an exchange of gunfire.

Quinoy suffered a gunshot wound to the head which police believe may have been self-inflicted in an effort to commit suicide.

Police said the three individuals knew each other and were employed as correction officers with the Westchester County Department of Correction.