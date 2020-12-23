County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

December 23, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

It’s not quite the eye candy that those yellow maps provided, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the advantage of being both current and accurate. As of Wednesday, December 23rd, residents can go to the county’s web site and see how many total cases, how many active cases and how many new cases as of that day for each of Westchester’s 43 municipalities.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, for example, Dobbs Ferry showed that of 516 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 71 are still active and nine are new as of that day.

Irvington showed 28 active cases, with none being new, while Tarrytown registered two new cases out of 57 active ones. Sleepy Hollow had 70 active cases, one of which was new that day.

Software developed by the county’s Department of Emergency Services is now able to extract these community-level details from the state’s tracking system. To see the data, go to https://www.westchestergov.com/covid-19-cases. Also available is information on where to get tested for the virus. Just plug in a zip code or street address and a map will appear with blue balloon markers indicating the locations of public test providers.

At his Wednesday briefing where he introduced the new dashboard, County Executive George Latimer also announced that since the launch of vaccinations, 3,466 doctors and nurses have received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Inoculations of EMS workers in the county will commence on Christmas Eve Day, to be followed by nursing home residents and staff members. Ten hospitals throughout the county will be providing the requisite doses.