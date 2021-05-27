County Memorial Day Service in Katonah

Outdoor summer market returns to Patriots Park with more than 60 vendors throughout the season selling farm fresh meat and...Read More
May 27, 2021
Share the News!
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office
May 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust data to analyze crime patterns and the societal trends that...Read More
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs
May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...Read More
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder
May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...Read More
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address
May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...Read More
Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute
May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A case involving an opportunistic real estate developer, a clerical error by the Town of Greenburgh, its...Read More
COVID Update: Get A Shot, Get A Freebie
May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Those who managed to get their COVID vaccinations earlier in the year have the peace of mind...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Attack on Village Police Officer
May 21, 2021
By Brianna Staudt--- A veteran Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant was stabbed multiple times in the area of Beacon Hill Drive...Read More
Racial Slur in Sleepy Hollow Schools Under Investigation
May 20, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are investigating messages containing a racial slur that were...Read More
School Budgets Approved in Local Districts
May 19, 2021
By Brianna Staudt and Rick Pezzullo Voters overwhelmingly approved the 2021-22 school budgets yesterday proposed by Dobbs Ferry public schools,...Read More